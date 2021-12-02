Now hiring: Santa, amid a shortage of holiday season workers

A tight labor market has made it tough to find truck drivers, retail workers and now, Santa Claus.

The Santa shortage is being felt less in malls, where employees are hired nearly a year in advance, than at other Christmas events that Santa attends.

Mimzy’s Entertainment, based in Holtwood, reports Santa bookings have more than doubled since last year.

“I only had one Santa retire this year and we could use 10 more,” said owner Donna Grentz.

Grentz said the high demand may be a response to 2020’s muted holiday season amid the pandemic. Restrictions kept many children from the annual tradition of sitting in Santa’s lap.

“What we’re seeing now is not necessarily a Santa shortage as it is a higher demand for Santa,” she said.

The high demand for Old Saint Nick comes even as fewer Santas are available to work. Mitch Allen, founder of Texas-based Hire Santa, told CNN his company has 10 percent fewer Santa Clauses this year.

The pandemic continues to motivate some to take a “Santa pause” this year. At an average age of 65 and weight of 250 pounds, according to a 2018 National Santa survey, many Santas are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

“Maybe they’re worried about their health,” said Eric Plomchock, also known as “Santa Eric” at Mimzy’s Entertainment.

The shortage is serious enough that state lawmakers are getting involved. State Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Wayne) is proposing a bill to give working Santas a modest tax credit.

“Our communities, our society we need to heal after this pandemic and after this period of stress and anxiety and it’s ok to want to reengage in that traditional activity,” Fritz said.

There’s concern the Santa shortage could stretch into next year, as enrollment numbers at Santa schools are also down.

But that’s not going to take the holiday spirit away from Santa Eric.