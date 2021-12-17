Santa Parade brings holiday cheer to York City

The York City police and fire departments came together to host the first ever Santa Parade on Dec. 17.

YORK, Pa. — The York City police and fire departments came together to host the first ever Santa Parade on Dec. 17.

Participants included Santa Claus, the Grinch and even Victory the therapy dog dressed in a Christmas costume.

The convoy made its way through the city, throwing candy to kids and wishing everyone a merry Christmas.

Police Commissioner Michael Mouldrow said he was inspired by other parades held throughout York County and wanted to bring that holiday cheer to York City.

“I thought it was important for us to make sure that they know they are loved, are supported and that we are good enough to have what everybody else has,” Mouldrow said.