Santa Claws & Paws in need of donations to gift holiday care packages to Lancaster County families, veterans

During the holiday season, more people than ever are in need of pet supplies. PSPCA Lancaster Center is asking for donations to their holiday fundraiser.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Rocky, a 6-year-old Bulldog/American mix, may be the oldest dog at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) Lancaster Center—but he is a puppy at heart. If there is one thing he needs this holiday season, it is a forever home.

However, shelter dogs like Rocky are not the only ones in need of help. This time of year, more people than ever are in need of pet supplies and one of the main reasons owners are forced to surrender their animals to shelters is food insecurity, animal advocates said.

The PSPCA Lancaster Center is looking to change that with donations through their Santa Claws & Paws Program.

“We don’t believe that any family should choose between feeding their dog and being able to keep their animals through the holiday season versus getting their child a gift or feeding their family as well,” said Jennifer Nields, humane law enforcement officer for the PSPCA.

Nields founded the Santa Claws & Paws Program a few years ago. The fundraiser collects donations of pet supplies that are then turned into holiday care packages for Lancaster County families in need and local veterans.

They are encouraging community members to donate dry pet food, toys, flea treatment, fleece blankets and beds, gift cards, or any other pet care items to the shelter through Friday, December 16.

“Anything pet-related, whether its food, shampoos, hair brushes, toys, treats, anything along those lines,” Nields explained.

Last year, the program helped nearly 60 families and roughly 120 pets. This year, 50 families have already been nominated as recipients.

Nields said the program seems to grow every year, helping families who – just like Rocky – never give up hope that someone is watching over them.

“No only is this time generally financially hard on every family when it comes to Christmas, providing for the children, making sure your bills are met, but the past 2020 year has been exceptionally challenging on every family,” Nields added.

Donation bins are located at the PSPCA Lancaster Center, That Fish That Pet Place in Lancaster and Playful Pups Retreat in Elizabethtown.