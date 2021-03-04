San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Lancaster hosts annual Stations of the Cross event

Coordinators say it was a challenge to get everything together so quickly, however, they're thankful to still put on the reenactment.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Lancaster hosted their annual Stations of The Cross event in celebration of Easter.

The reenactment was canceled last year due to the COVID-19. For this year organizers didn't decide to hold the event until a few weeks ago.

Coordinators say it was a challenge to get everything together so quickly, however, they're thankful to still put on the reenactment.

"We pray and do all this drama in memory of all those people that couldn't be here with us today because they passed away," said Yaneth Rubio, a coordinator of the event. "For the people who are sick right now. So that's why we do this in memory of them."

Coordinators say the public was sad to not have the event last year — making this year's extra special