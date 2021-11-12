x
San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline.

SAN FRANCISCO — In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. 

The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. It’s caused even some residents of this famously liberal city to wonder if they’ve had too much. 

A series of headline-grabbing crime stories about mobs of people smashing and grabbing luxury purses and daytime shootings in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood have only exacerbated a general feeling of insecurity, helping fuel recall elections against local officials.

Read the full AP story here.

