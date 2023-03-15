Two adults, five children hospitalized after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo

One child is in critical condition according to hospital officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — In what facility officials called an "unfortunate freak accident," several San Antonio Zoo visitors were hurt -- one of them suffering serious injuries -- after a large part of a tree fell on them Wednesday afternoon.

Hope Roth, vice president of marketing at the zoo, said the accident happened toward the back of the zoo, where the tree fell on a guest pathway full of spring break patrons.

WATCH | At least one person was critically injured after a large tree fell at the San Antonio Zoo Wednesday afternoon.



Here's what we know: https://t.co/op6KCKvcgI pic.twitter.com/DDXVlyyYg0 — KENS 5 (@KENS5) March 15, 2023

Zoo officials told KENS 5 that first responders arrived "within minutes," and video taken by a guest shows more than a dozen people rushing to the scene to help those who may have been struck. "It almost hit my head," the video's caption reads.

"I was standing right next to it when it happened," another Facebook user commented. "Such a scary feeling."

Big tree fell on people at San Antonio zoo. #sanantoniozoo #accident #texas #zoo Posted by Nina Ryan on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Chopper 5 gathered overhead footage of zoo staff cleaning up the mess within an hour of the tree falling. Meanwhile other video captured by those at the zoo caught the chaos of guests rushing to rescue those caught underneath.

Officials at University Hospital said seven patients came into the emergency room, two adults and five children. One of the children was in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.