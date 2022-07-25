Safety a top priority for York State Fair officials

In a time where nerves are high following a string of mass shootings, some people say they’re still hesitant attending large-scale events.

YORK, Pa. — Sunday afternoon was a rather quiet one at the York State Fair. It's something some fair-goers prefer.

“I feel the crowd is smaller but I kind of like that," Bobbie Frick of York said. "I’m a veteran, so I feel safer with a smaller crowd.”

In a time where nerves are high following a string of mass shootings across the country over the last several months, some people say they’re still hesitant attending large-scale events.

“It does make me a little bit more nervous, but life goes on," Frick said. "You have to try to enjoy what you can."

Others aren’t phased.

“I feel fine, there’s a lot of security around, fire, police, EMS," Matt Saunders said. "I feel safe.”

For fair officials, guest safety is top priority, and unfortunately, they say they have to be prepared for anything.

“Everywhere I go, I think of it," Bryan Blair, CEO of the York State Fair told FOX43. "Whether I’m in the theater or the grocery store, (with) the day and time we’re in, it’s always in the back of your mind.”

Blair says from open to close, there’s a large presence of police and other security on the grounds. The grand stand arena is also heavily protected.

“Everybody that comes through the concert, goes into one entrance up at the east end," Blair said. "They all go through the metal detectors and bag searches and all that and once they’re in the concert area, they can’t leave and come back in.”

What Blair asks of the public is for everyone to be aware of their surroundings, and if you see something, say something.

“If you come to the fair and you see something that doesn’t look right, you don’t need to worry about what the phone number is to call. It's 911," Blair said.