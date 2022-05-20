Central York High School principal honored with 'Pa. Principal of the Year' award

Ryan J. Caufman has served as principal at Central York for 14 years and spearheaded several programs that have impacted the school's culture, supporters say.

YORK, Pa. — Ryan J. Caufman, principal of Central York High School, has been named the 2022 Principal of the Year by the Pennsylvania Principals Association.

As a state winner in the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ (NASSP) Principal of the Year Program, Caufman will be under consideration to be named the National Secondary Principal of the Year.

Caufman will be honored by both the Pa. Principals Association and NASSP at special award ceremonies in the fall.

“We congratulate Ryan Caufman, an exceptional leader and principal, for being named the 2022 Secondary Principal of the Year," Eric C. Eshbach, executive director of the Pa. Principals Association said. "He was selected to receive this esteemed award by a committee of his peers from the Pa. Principals Association for his leadership and outstanding contributions to his school, his students and his community."

"Additionally, he was instrumental in the creation and implementation of numerous programs at Central York High School which have had a significant impact on school culture and helped many students," Eshbach continued. "We are extremely proud to have him represent our association and secondary principals across Pennsylvania.”

Caufman has been an educator for 24 years, including 14 as principal at Central York High School. Previously, he was a secondary mathematics teacher and assistant principal in the West Shore School District.

Before he became principal of Central York High School, Caufman served for two years as an assistant principal. In addition, he is an officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, serving proudly for the past 21 years.

“I am truly honored to have been selected as the Pa. Principal Association’s Principal of the Year," Caufman said in a statement. "There are so many amazing principals in Pa., and right here in York County, that I am grateful to have been chosen."

Under Caufman’s leadership, numerous programs and initiatives have been developed and implemented in his school. A direct result of his efforts is the customization of the High School Educational Program.

“I am proud of the hard work that administrators and teachers have done to develop a variety of learning experiences, allowing students to learn at different rates, in a variety of styles, while engaging in areas of interest that prepare them for their preferred future,” Caufman said.

Another program that has had tremendous success with some of their most at-risk students is the Panther Pathways program. This school-wide program provides struggling learners the opportunity to complete credit recovery, while providing group and individual counseling through a partnership with a private agency.

“Panther Pathways has helped 116 at-risk students overcome their obstacles and graduate from high school," Caufman said.

In addition, the implementation of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) has had a significant impact on Central York’s school culture and has provided a community for many students who were not engaged in other co-curricular activities.

“This program provides students with true leadership opportunities," Caufman said. "Students are responsible to lead all activities and events under the mentorship of their instructors. It is an amazing program."

Central York School District Superintendent Dr. Peter Aiken hailed Caufman's selection for the award.