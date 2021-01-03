Rutter's will offer Shamrock Spiked Slushies this month to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

With its “leprechaun green” color, the Tropical flavor offers a citrus taste, with a mix of sweet and sour, Rutter's said.

YORK, Pa. — Rutter’s is going green -- for St. Patrick's Day, at least.

The Pennsylvania convenience store chain announced it will partner with Steel Reserve to mark the holiday with Shamrock Spiked Slushies, all this month.

With its “leprechaun green” color, the Tropical flavor offers a citrus taste, with a mix of sweet and sour, Rutter's said in a press release.

The Shamrock Spiked Slushies will bring the St. Patrick’s Day fun in a 20oz cup, as well as Rutter’s 64oz and 128oz Party Bags, Rutter's said.

“At Rutter’s, we’re always looking for new ways to bring fun and unique offerings to our customers,” said Sean Pfeiff, Rutter’s Senior Category Manager. “We believe customers will love our Shamrock Spiked Slushies along with the rest of our Spiked Slushies innovation planned throughout 2021.”

Rutter’s added Spiked Slushies to their Adult Beverage line up in 2019, and was the first convenience store chain in Pennsylvania to offer them.

Customers can now get Spiked Slushies in 37 of Rutter’s locations throughout the state.

Each participating store will offer the Shamrock flavor, along with nine other options, with some locations featuring up to 16 flavors.

All Adult Beverages sold at Rutter’s are only available to those 21 years of age and older with a valid ID.