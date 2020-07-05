Rutter's pledges $50,000 to Central PA Junior Diabetes Research Fund

“We’re so glad that we’re able to help out this great foundation during a difficult time for our communities,” stated Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO.

Rutter’s is supporting the Central Pennsylvania Junior Diabetes Research Foundation with $50,000 in funding for type 1 diabetes research.

With COVID-19 having a bigger health impact on those with diabetes, Rutter’s understands how critical the funding for diabetic research is for those afflicted. This donation from Rutter’s will aid in the ongoing research to deliver life-changing therapies for people with type 1 diabetes.

Further, each year the JDRF selects an honoree who exemplifies a deep commitment to public service and a desire to help others. This year they selected Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO, as their 2020 Honoree.

“We’re so glad that we’re able to help out this great foundation during a difficult time for our communities,” stated Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of everyone at Rutter’s. Through Rutter’s Children’s charities, we will continue our commitment of giving back to benefit children in our communities.”

The Central Pennsylvania JDRF is focused on research to help fight juvenile diabetes, with the hopes of eliminating the disease for future generations of children.

“JDRF is so thankful for Rutter’s support and commitment to our vision of a world without type 1 diabetes,” said Kristie Davis, Development Director at the Central PA JDRF. “As a family organization, Rutter’s realizes the impact type 1 diabetes has on families in our region each and every day, and they are eager to make a difference. We believe that together we can find a cure for this disease that profoundly affects millions of Americans each year.”

Rutter’s plans to continue their annual charitable giving programs benefiting local communities. In 2019, Rutter’s was able to donate more than $1.1 million to local charities and hopes to top that number in 2020.

For information on how to support the Central Pennsylvania JDRF, please visit https://www.jdrf.org/centralpa/

To see how Rutter’s community-based programs are impacting your community, please visit www.rutters.com/community.