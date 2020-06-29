Rutter's is re-opening its video gaming rooms

The rooms will be available to customers age 21 and over, with new COVID-19 safety precautions in place, the company said

As Pennsylvania inches closer to going fully into the Green Phase of COVID-19 reopening, Rutter's announced it is re-opening its video gaming rooms to customers.

Each room continues to offer five machines for customers to enjoy, the company said Monday in a press release. Additional precautions have also been taken to ensure customer safety, such as:

Plexiglass between machines

Hand sanitizer dispensers in the room

Stickers designating where to stand while waiting for machines to open

These safety measures are in accordance with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board guidelines for video gaming rooms, Rutter's said.

In addition to Pennsylvania Gaming Control safety protocols, Rutter’s said it will continue to follow CDC recommendations and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines throughout its stores.

“We are excited to be providing entertainment for our customers once again. However, the health and safety of everyone in our stores continues to be our top priority,” states Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We are operating our Video Gaming Rooms in accordance with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board regulations and guidelines to help promote a fun and safe experience.”

All Rutter’s licensed Video Gaming Rooms operate 24 hours a day, to those 21 years of age and older.