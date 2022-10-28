Rutter's will donate $100,000 to 4 local children's charities as part of its Holiday Donation Giveaway

Donation applications will be accepted from Nov. 1 through Nov. 21. To qualify, the charity must have a focus on benefitting children, and be a 501c3 organization.

YORK, Pa. — Rutter’s announced Friday it plans to donate $100,000 to four local children's charities as part of its Holiday Donation Giveaway.

Rutter's Children's Charities will give $25,000 to each charity, the company said in a press release.

“Through our $100k for the Holidays donations, we hope to make this season a little brighter for those in need,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “We look forward to choosing four worthy charities and spreading the holiday cheer!”

The donation applications will be open from Nov. 1 through Nov. 21.

Qualifying organizations should visit Rutters.com/community to complete the entry form.

To qualify, the charity must have a focus on benefitting children and be a 501c3 organization.

At the conclusion of the submission period, Rutter’s Children’s Charities will review the applications, selecting a total of four winners.

Each selected recipient will be presented with a $25,000 donation, totaling $100,000 this holiday season.

Winners will be contacted in December.