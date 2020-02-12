Rutter's gives a total of $100,000 to 7 organizations across coverage area

The York County-based company's generosity has benefitted the Adams County SPCA, Make-a-Wish, the Vista School, Easter Seals, Big Brothers Big Sisters and others

Rutter's announced Wednesday that it has given $100,000 to seven charities to organizations throughout its market area, including the Adams County SPCA, Make-a-Wish Greater PA&WV, Vista School, Easter Seals Western and Central PA, the YMCA of Centre County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Berks County, and Trone Memorial Library in East Berlin.

“We are very proud to continue our charitable giving, especially throughout this difficult year,” said Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We are continuously working to support our communities and our great customers.”

Rutter’s said it has donated $20,000 each to Adams County SPCA and Make-a-Wish Greater PA & WV, both of which are previous Rutter’s Vote With Your Dollars winners. The Adams County SPCA will use their donation to continue their spay and neuter program, which has serviced over 15,000 animals since 2015. Make-a-Wish will continue their mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“We are so very grateful to Rutter’s for this much needed donation during these challenging times," said Ann Waltman, York Regional Director of Make-a-Wish.

The Vista School, located in Hershey, was given a $15,000 donation to help children, young adults, and their families learn how to cope with the symptoms of autism. This is achieved through educational and therapeutic programs at the school, home, and in the community, Rutter's said.

YMCA of Centre County also received a donation of $15,000, with Easter Seals Western and Central PA, Big Brothers Big Sisters Berks County, and Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin receiving $10,000 each, according to Rutter's. These organizations focus on children, youth, and education in their respective communities.

“The YMCA of Centre County would like to thank Rutter’s for the donation of $15,000 for the EITC Pre-K Programs at the YMCA," said Mel Curtis, branch director of YMCA of Centre County. "This donation will help many families that are facing financial hardships during these unprecedented times of COVID-19. Rutter’s has been a strong supporter of the YMCA of Centre County.”

To date in 2020, Rutter’s has donated over $600,000 to charities primarily focused on helping children in their communities.