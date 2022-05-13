Rutter's will donate $50,000 to local sports leagues and teams; here's how to apply

Rutter's Children's Charities will select 100 youth sports leagues and teams to receive $500 each toward uniforms, equipment, travel expenses, and other needs.

YORK, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania-based convenience store company Rutter's announced it will donate $50,000 to local sports leagues and teams this year through Rutter's Children's Charities.

The charity will select 100 youth sports leagues and teams to receive $500 each toward uniforms, equipment, travel expenses, and other needs, Rutter's said in a press release.

Applications for the donation giveaway are open today through April 21, Rutter's said. Qualifying applicants should visit Rutters.com/community to complete the entry form.

To qualify, the league or team must be of high school age or younger, and a 501c3 organization.

At the conclusion of the submission period, Rutter’s will review applications, selecting a total of 100 winners. Each selected recipient will be presented with a $500 donation.

Winners will be contacted by May 13, 2022.

“We’re excited to help encourage kids and young adults, to go out and be active this year through sports,” said Chris Hartman, President of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “After a couple difficult years, due to the pandemic, we thought this would be a great way to support our local community and youth sports teams. We can’t wait to see the results!”

Rutter’s holds several fundraising events and programs throughout the year as a way for employees, suppliers, and customers to participate in charitable giving in their communities. Annual fundraising events include: Rutter’s Children’s Charities Golf Outing, Vote With Your Dollars, Rutter’s charity cannister program, and Secret Santa program. These fundraising dollars, along with Rutter’s corporate charitable contributions, are used to help local charities with specific needs or projects throughout the year.