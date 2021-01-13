Rutter's closes 2020 with over $800,000 in charitable donations

Rutter's and Rutter's Children's Charities holds several fundraising events throughout the year in an effort to give back.

YORK, Pa. — Rutter’s and Rutter’s Children’ Charities announced that their annual charitable donations reached over $800,000 in 2020 on Jan. 13.

Throughout the year, Rutter's hosts events and programs to encourage Rutter’s employees, suppliers, and customers to give back to their community. The money raised at these events is used to help local charities in any way they need.

“We were very fortunate to be in the position to continue our charitable giving throughout 2020,” Chris Hartman, President of Rutter’s Children’s Charities, said. “It was a difficult year for many people and organizations, so we’re excited to continue our support of children, families, and our local communities that we serve.”

Rutter’s recently donated $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg, York Academy Foundation, and the Bedford County Regional Education Foundation. The food chain also gave over $230,000 in food donations to the Central PA Food Bank’s Retail Donation Program. This included prepared foods such as sandwiches and subs, as well as bakery items, milk, and tea products.