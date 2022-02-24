Mother expresses outrage after car runs through her son's school bus stop sign

A concerned parent of the Hanover School District says cars running school bus stop signs is a recurring problem in her area.

HANOVER, Pa. — Charity Pollock recorded a cell phone video of a blue minivan running through a school bus stop sign on Wednesday, but she says it's far from the first time this has happened.

"For about a month now I have been walking out into the street to get traffic to stop because they all want to run the yellow lights and the red lights," said Pollock, a parent of a student in the Hanover School District.

The incident on Wednesday happened at the corner of Broadway and Witmer Street in Hanover. In response to the recurring incidents, Pollock said Hanover Borough Police was tasked with patrolling the area for two weeks.

"One day the cop was here [and] a vehicle ran the yellow lights as her stop sign was coming out," said Pollock. "He sat back...and didn't do anything."

On another day, Pollock said a police officer sat across the street for ten minutes and left before the bus arrived.

FOX43 reached out to the Hanover Borough Police Department, but no one from the department has responded to a request for comment.

John Scola, Superintendent of the Hanover Public School District, released a statement saying, "I am aware of the incident, and the Hanover Borough Police were contacted with the appropriate information...It is our hope that violators are prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

Pollock hoped for that same outcome.