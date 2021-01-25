Man attempts to run over Pennsylvania State troopers

After refusing to stop for a traffic violation, the operator of the vehicle fled and became violent with officers.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police attempted to stop a man for a traffic violation on Jan. 24, which resulted in the operator of the vehicle resisting arrest, fleeing the scene, attempting to run over the officers and crashing the vehicle.

Java Haskins, 29, of Dillsburg, was taken into custody and charged with driving without a license, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and aggravated assault, among other charges.