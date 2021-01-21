Washington Township to transfer from Dover Area School District to Northern York County School District

Pennsylvania Supreme court upheld a June 2020 commonwealth court decision allowing the transfer of the Township to Northern York County School District

After a more than eight-year battle, Washington Township will secede from Dover Area School District (DASD) to Northern York County School District (NYCSD).

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied an appeal from DASD, and upheld the June 2020 Commonwealth Court ruling allowing the transfer Washington Township and about 220 students to NYCSD.

NYCSD released a statement on Wednesday saying in part "..In anticipation of this outcome, NYCSD has been in discussions with DASD and formed its own committee to discuss the mechanics and implications of the potential transfer. NYCSD administration is committed to working with DASD on a transition plan that is executed within the parameters of the Court’s decision and is in the best interest of the residents and students in both districts."

Washington Township Education Coalition (WTEC) filed a petition in 2012 requesting that the Township be transferred from DASD to NYCSD.

DASD released this statement:

"Today, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied the Dover Area School District’s (DASD) appeal and granted Washington Township’s longstanding request to secede from the DASD and transfer to the Northern York County School District (NYCSD). As a result, the Commonwealth Court decision stands to transfer approximately two hundred twenty students, distributed across grade levels, from DASD to NYCSD starting as early as this coming fall. DASD administration is committed to working with NYCSD on a transition plan that is executed within the parameters of the Court’s decision and is in the best interest of the residents and students in both districts. The Dover Area School District is committed to work extremely hard to do what is in the best interest of all of the DASD families and students."