Rules finalized for e-bikes in state parks and forests

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced the regulations that take effect immediately.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After several months and hundreds of public comments, the state has finalized its rules for e-bikes in state parks and forests.

An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists the rider when pedaling.

Effective immediately, the guidelines state that e-bikes on DCNR land:

Weigh no more than 100 pounds;

Do not exceed 20 miles-per-hour using the motor;

Have motors that do not exceed 750 watts; and

Have fully functional, operable pedals.

E-bike riders are asked to observe safe speeds and advised speed limits along trails, and e-bike operators should never use the electric assistance to exceed 20 miles per hour while using the electric motor. All users should travel at safe speeds.

The policy allows e-bikes to be used on DCNR-managed trails where traditional bikes are allowed. State forest roads and trails that are not open to biking which would also prohibit e-bikes include:

Natural areas;

Designated hiking trails (blazed with yellow or orange); and

Trails or roads specifically marked closed to biking.

The state has some answers to frequently asked questions posted here.

Guidelines for biking in state parks and forests are posted here.