Rudy Giuliani heading to Gettysburg to discuss the 2020 election with GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania

Multiple reports say President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the event, which is not being conducted officially by the Pennsylvania legislature.

Rudy Giuliani is travelling to Gettysburg Wednesday to take part in a hearing with Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers regarding the 2020 elections.

The event is not being conducted officially by the Pennsylvania legislature but by a group of Republican lawmakers, Fox News said. It is an informal hearing.

But, the visit comes as multiple of the Trump campaign's recent legal challenges haven been struck down by judges and accusations of widespread voter fraud remain unproven in the state.

The Trump campaign was issued a blistering ruling days ago as a Pennsylvania judge threw out the bid to stop the Pennsylvania voter certification. The judge called the Trump challenge full of “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations... unsupported by evidence.” An appeal was filed on Sunday. Pennsylvania's election results have now been certified, declaring Joe Biden as the winner.

"I wouldn't call what they put together a case. I think that's basically what the judge said. This isn't even a case," said Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey also congratulated President-elect Joe Biden following the ruling issuing a statement that read "President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania."

Read my statement on today’s Pennsylvania federal court decision, and congratulating President-Elect Biden: https://t.co/tCCXWxIUoR pic.twitter.com/MaxfHCtK1x — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) November 22, 2020

The Senate Majority Policy Committee is holding the meeting to discuss what they call '2020 election issues and irregularities.' Participating Senators will give a five-minute opening statement followed by testimony from witnesses who they claim to have filed affidavits attesting to 2020 election fraud. Similar hearings are also scheduled in Arizona and Michigan.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” said Mayor Giuliani. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

"Just because you don't like the outcome of a race doesn't mean there's fraud," Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told FOX43 reporter Jamie Bittner, who also said Republicans can hold as many press conferences as they'd like, it won't change the results.

In Pennsylvania, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 80,555 votes. That's nearly double the votes that Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by in 2016. In the 2016 race, Trump beat Clinton by 44,292 votes.

On Monday, House State Government Committee Chairman Republican State Rep. Seth Grove called a press conference to release an interim report on the election. He noted there was early confusion created by changing guidance from the PA Department of State and from new mail-in ballot voting rules.

But, when asked about the election results, Grove acknowledged, "as it stands to date Joe Biden has the plurality of votes in Pennsylvania. Again, there are numerous lawsuits out there that could potentially change that."

This is how House State Gov't Committee Chairman Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) responded when asked about the Presidential election results during a press conference on a report released today on the election process in PA. Read the report @fox43 #Election2020 https://t.co/KQrxDay6k6 pic.twitter.com/5fUyVlmA3l — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) November 23, 2020

Read the entire election report here.

Fetterman noted the election was not a 'blood bath' and that Republicans had plenty to be happy about with the number of down ballot races they won. He said the recent election further proved Pennsylvania is a 'purple' state with candidates from both parties gaining victory.

As for the Trump campaign, he said "it's one thing to throw a Hail Mary pass when there's five seconds on the clock. They're throwing Hail Mary passes when the clock expired."