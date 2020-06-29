Royer's Flowers annual Food Drive runs through July 4

Donors will receive a free carnation for every non-perishable food item dropped off at one of the company's 15 Central PA locations (maximum of 6)

LEBANON, Pa. — Royer's Flowers, a Lebanon-based company with 15 Central Pennsylvania locations, announced its annual Royer's Stems Hunger Food Drive to benefit area food banks is running through July 4.

"Summer already was a time of acute food shortages, especially for children who lose access to free and reduced-price meals through schools," the company said in a press release. This year, the pandemic is compounding the problem, with millions of Americans seeking help from food banks for the first time."

During the Royer's Stems Hunger Food Drive, donors will receive a free carnation (up to a maximum of six) for every non-perishable food item dropped off at a Royer's store during normal business hours, the company said.