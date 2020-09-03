Royer Pharmacy chain closing after 141 years

Royer Pharmacy is closing its five Central Pennsylvania stores after a 141-year run.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A small family-owned pharmacy chain is closing its five Central Pennsylvania stores after a 141-year run.

Royer Pharmacy in Lancaster County calls itself one of the oldest continuously operating independent pharmacies in the nation. It’s been operated by two families since a young pharmacist named George Royer bought the business in 1879.

Company officials cited the age of the owners and decreasing insurance reimbursements that made it difficult to remain in business.

“It’s been a great run,” Royer President Donald Sherman said in a news release.

Royer said patient files will be transferred to CVS after the stores close by March 18, and employees would be considered for jobs at the nationwide chain.