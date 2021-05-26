x
Portion of Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County closed after truck topples onto vehicle

According to PennDOT, a dump truck fell on top of another vehicle on Route 30 eastbound. The driver of the vehicle beneath the truck was taken to the hospital.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County that has left a portion of Route 30 eastbound closed.

According to PennDOT, a dump truck fell on top of another vehicle on Route 30 eastbound near Fruitville Pike in Lancaster. 

The driver of the vehicle beneath the truck was extricated from the vehicle, and is being taken to the hospital.

The roadway is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time until heavy-duty tow trucks can respond and clear the scene, officials say.

Police encourage motorists to take alternate routes of travel and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

