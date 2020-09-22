Crash closes Route 30 in Lancaster County

The crash involves multiple vehicles and has the roadway closed in both directions, according to emergency dispatch.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 30 between Newport Pike and Simmontown Road in Salisbury Township.

Dispatch said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and Route 30 is shut down in that area.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

All lanes are now CLOSED on US-30 approaching Old Hwy in both directions as a result of crash activity. #SaliburyTownship Lancaster Co @FOX43Traffic https://t.co/IGS5Zc0jSs — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) September 22, 2020