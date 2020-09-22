Crash closes Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Route 30 in Lancaster County in both directions.
According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 30 between Newport Pike and Simmontown Road in Salisbury Township.
Dispatch said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and Route 30 is shut down in that area.
There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.