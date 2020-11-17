Wrong-way driver causes crash that closed Route 283 WB in Lancaster County

Police say a wrong-way driver caused a crash that closed all lanes of Route 283 westbound in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash occurred just before 8:00 a.m. on November 17 on Route 283 westbound near Spooky Nook Road.

Authorities say that a motorist drove their vehicle the wrong way, heading east bound in the westbound lane of Route 283.

Police say that the road will be closed at Spooky Nook Road while emergency crews are on scene.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved, if anyone was injured in the crash.

As of 9:45 a.m., Route 283 westbound reopened all of its lanes.