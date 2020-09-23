Maryland man arrested after firing shots at police during traffic stop

A Maryland man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots at State Troopers during a traffic stop on Route 15.
Route 15 was closed for several hours between Latimore Valley Road and County Line Road in Latimore Township, Adams County, and at Franklin Church Road in Franklin Township, York County.
Police say they initiated a traffic stop on an armed suicidal male on Route 15 around midnight on September 23.
During the stop, that man allegedly fired shots at troopers around 12:20 a.m.
When troopers fired back at the suspect, he allegedly fled into the woods.
State Police say they arrested Gregory Kalinyak , 51, of Gaithersburg, Maryland for the incident.
Police have not yet released the charges Kalinyak is facing.