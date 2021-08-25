x
Route 15 ramps, portion of Route 234 closed in Adams County due to police incident

PennDOT says that police are searching for an out-of-state armed suspect in the woods in that area, and the ramps at Route 234 and the roadway have been closed.
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Route 15 ramps near Route 234 in Adams County have been closed due to a police incident in the area.

According to PennDOT, the Route 15 ramps at Route 234 near Heidlersburg are shut down along with Route 234 in that area.

PennDOT says that police are on the scene due to an out-of-state armed suspect reportedly in nearby woods.

There is no word on when the roadways may reopen.

State Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

