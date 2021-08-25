Route 15 ramps, portion of Route 234 closed in Adams County due to police incident

PennDOT says that police are searching for an out-of-state armed suspect in the woods in that area, and the ramps at Route 234 and the roadway have been closed.

There is no word on when the roadways may reopen.

State Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

