Fire closes portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County

Officials say a portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County is closed while firefighters battle a nearby fire.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1000 block of North Second Street in East Pennsboro Township around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a fire.

It's unclear at this point how the fire started or if any injuries have been suffered.

As a result of the blaze, all lanes of Route 11 are closed while firefighters remain on scene.

Route 11 northbound is closed between Second Street and State Street, while Route 11 southbound is closed between the intersection of State Street and Market Street, according to 511PA.