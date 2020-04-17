Round up your bill, feed the hungry.

New feature on app allows consumers to give back Easy way to give back

YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 is has made basic trips to the grocery store, difficult for various reasons. Now, as thousands of people are unemployed, more people than ever before are expected to rely on area food banks.

FOX43 checked out a new feature on an app designed to give back, just by rounding up!

It's called "SPARE-Round up for hunger." Andra Tomsa founded it to help struggling families in crisis. Here's how it works. The app automatically rounds up your take out and grocery store orders to the next dollar and then donates 100% of those funds directly to a food bank in your area. The non-profit used to keep a small commission, but during this current health crisis, they have committed to donating every penny.

That one dollar provides 10 meals for the hungry. Tomsa says the average person donates about 15 dollars a month, which may not sound like a lot, but it could have a major impact on a community.

"Our goal is to encourage 200,000 users per major US city, because at that $15 level donation per person, 200,000 users generate 18 million dollars for their respective food banks in the next 6 months," Tomsa said.