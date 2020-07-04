Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home holds its first drive through viewing in wake of COVID-19

In this uncertain time, a Lebanon County funeral home is looking to ensure families can adequately mourn the loss of their loved ones.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — In this uncertain time, a Lebanon County funeral home is looking to ensure families can adequately mourn the loss of their loved ones. Keeping with that sentiment, Tuesday morning, Rothermel-Finkenbinder Family Funeral Home in Palmyra held a service unlike any other its ever had.

Employees held a drive through viewing for family of 93-year-old Sara Lehman.

“We're celebrating a life, and we're celebrating in uncertain times,” explained Funeral Director Travis Finkenbinder.

Family and friends mourn the loss of Lehman; employees open the front doors so family can view the casket from outside the funeral home.

“I didn't personally know the deceased, but I know the family quite well, and her legacy is is shown right over my shoulder - a wonderful, loving, local family,” added Finkenbinder.

Lehman is known for being a loving wife, a great great grandmother, and a faithful church member. Her family didn't wish to speak on camera so Finkenbinder did on their behalf.

“The deceased attended many, many funerals over her long life, showing her love and support, and the family was concerned that their mom, that their their grandmother, their great grandmother would not have that opportunity.”

That’s an unsettling thought shared by many people who know someone who may not have much time left, but it made something very clear for Finkenbinder.

“Everyone has a right to see their loved one before disposition that disposition either being cremation or earth burial,” he explained.

Finkenbinder and other employees wore masks in an effort to keep themselves and others safe.

“It's the socially responsible thing to do,” Finkenbinder said while wearing his mask.

He asked Lehman's loved ones to stay in their respective pods while saying goodbye; Finkenbinder requested neighbors and friends do the same, except from the comfort of their cars.

“We need to be responsible to our employees,” he added. “We need to be responsible to the families that we're blessed to serve and then also socially."

With covid-19 still looming, the state has granted funeral directors more time to schedule services - from 10 days after the death date - to 30. The state is encouraging them to do it sooner rather than later, though. Finkenbinder says that is important.

“Families are grieving,” said Finkenbinder. “The first stage of grief is denial - being able to physically see the body allows those people to start to work through the grieving process.”

He hopes it sends a message: Other funeral homes can and should hold services for families - whether it be a live stream of the service or a drive through viewing. He believes it will give families some semblance of normalcy and the chance to say goodbye.

Rothermel-Finkenbinder Family Funeral Homes has 5 locations in Dauphin, Lancaster, and Lebanon Counties.