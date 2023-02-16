Rotary Club of York hosts Pa. native involved in FIFA World Cup planning

John Kristick has been involved, in some capacity, in every FIFA World Cup since 1994.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The FIFA World Cup won't happen again until 2026, but preparations are already underway in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It's thanks, in part, to a man who got his start in central Pa.

On Wednesday, John Kristick spoke to the Rotary Club of York about his experience leading the joint bid committee for all three countries.

Kristick, who grew up in York County, attended Central High School before moving to Europe, where he played key roles in sports marketing across the globe.

In fact, Kristick has been involved, in some capacity, in every FIFA World Cup since 1994.

"It may seem simple that we're going to be hosting five or six matches in stadiums that already exist in four or five year's time, but the amount of moving pieces, the amount of investment and the amount of focus on legacy, is a fundamental area that so many of the cities are working on," said Kristick.