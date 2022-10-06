Join the Rotary Club of York-North for Summerfest this Saturday

The club is putting on this event in conjunction with the York Literacy Council to provide individuals with free, custom mathematics education.

YORK, Pa. — The Rotary Club of York-North is hosting its Summerfest charity event on June 11.

The club is putting on this event in conjunction with the York Literacy Council to provide free, custom mathematics education to individuals through its "Math is a Superpower," program. Money raised through this event will go towards funding the program.

Director of Development for the York County Literacy Council Joe Alfano joined FOX43 on June 10 to discuss the event.

"This course is designed for individuals who are not in the education system and in need of remedial math education, including multiplication and division of fractions and decimals," Alfano said of the "Math is a Superpower" program.

Participants in this program will have the opportunity to participate in Manufacturing Pathway training through the Manufacturers Association to improve their employment status, he added.

Summerfest will feature live music, food, wine, beer, spirits, small games, and more.

It will take place at Peoplesbank Park in Downtown York from 12 to 4 p.m.

