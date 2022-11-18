Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg agrees to reorganization plan, will pay $7.5M to victims of clergy sexual abuse

The diocese announced a plan in which it will establish a Survivor Compensation Trust and provide $7.5 million for the survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2018, and depicts Bishop Ronald Gainer discussing survivors of sexual abuse.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg (RCDH) and the Tort Claimant Committee announced that they have filed a joint plan with the Federal Bankruptcy Court, in which the diocese will establish a Survivor Compensation Trust and provide $7.5 million for the survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

According to the release from the diocese, the settling insurers will contribute an additional $10.75 million to bring the total trust amount to $18.25 million. The details of the trust are included in the plan, which is on file with the bankruptcy court.

The diocese says that a Trust administrator, not the diocese, will determine compensation amounts and claim eligibility for survivors.

In total, 72 members who at one point served within the church were accused of sexual abuse, according to the diocese's paper and electronic records dating back to 1947.

The joint plan is one of the final steps in the Diocese's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy case.