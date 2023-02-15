Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg announces completion of reorganization process, fund established

The money will be used as financial restitution for survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three years after filing for bankruptcy, a court approved the reorganization plan for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg (RCDH).

With this approval, the RCDH has emerged from bankruptcy and, alongside related entities, will establish a Survivor Compensation Trust with $7.5 million in funding.

The settling insurers will reportedly contribute an additional $10.75 million, bringing the total trust amount to $18.25 million.

The money will be used as financial restitution for survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

During the reorganization process, more than 60 abuse claims were submitted, and may be eligible for compensation. According to the outlined plan, the trust will be established by early March. Once established, a trust administrator will determine compensation amounts and claim eligibility for abuse survivors.

"Three years ago, I said our goals were to stabilize our financial situation and provide just and fair compensation to survivors of clergy abuse, while continuing to maintain our charitable, spiritual and educational ministries. Now, as our Diocese enters this new chapter, I believe we have reached these goals," said Reverend Roland Gainer of the RCDH in a statement.

Rev. Gainer's full statement can be found here as well as frequently asked questions related to the case.