Rock-a-Thon at Senior Commons at Powder Mill raises money for American Heart Association

Close to 40 residents, staff and visitors took turns rocking all day on Feb. 14 to raise money for the American Heart Association and awareness of heart health.

YORK, Pa. — Residents rocked out at Senior Commons at Powder Mill on Feb. 14.

In rocking chairs, that is.

The senior citizens participated in a Rock-A-Thon to raise money for the American Heart Association. Close to 40 residents, staff and visitors took turns rocking in the chairs, trying to ensure at least one person was in movement from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Commons resident Judy Aylor reminisced about her children during her shift.

“This brings back memories of rocking with my boys when they were little,” she recalled.

The rockers could do chair exercises, read, enjoy complimentary refreshments and share jokes with those around them.

The leisurely way to be active in the community—and opportunity to socialize—elicited excitement from the residents.

“I loved watching all the people,” Arlene Landis said. "It was a fun way to raise money."

“I enjoyed the conversation with others and getting to help raise money for the American Heart Association,” Joan Rittner added.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill held several other activities to increase awareness of heart health and raise money for the organization, including a chicken potpie dinner fundraiser, bake sale, valentine gift combo and an on-site presentation led by a representative from the American Heart Association.