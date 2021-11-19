Neighbors speak out after tragic death of Vicosa sisters

The sisters perished along with their father, Robert Vicosa and accomplice Tina Bynum in an apparent murder-suicide.

YORK, Pa. — Those who live in the Taylor Estates neighborhood of York County are dealing with the unimaginable after learning 7-year-old Giana and 6-year-old Aaminah Vicosa were tragically killed Thursday.

"It was just heartbreaking, like you can't imagine. Your babies not being here," said Nicole Fitchett, a neighbor.

Maryland State Police said the girls, along with their father Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County Police officer, and accomplice Tia Bynum, a suspended county police officer, were found dead in the car with apparent gunshot wounds.

Bynum, Vicosa and one child died at the scene.

The other child was flown to a hospital in Hagerstown, more than an hour away, before being pronounced deceased.

"We were really shocked, we were not expecting it to happen in their neighborhood and definitely not by their parent," said Fitchett.

According to the affidavit, York Regional Police said they were looking for Vicosa, 41, after his estranged wife reported that he sexually assaulted her at his home.

Police said Vicosa kidnapped his daughters from his home and led officers on a four day chase.

Authorities said the motive for the shooting is unknown

Parents who have met the girls say they left memorable impressions.

"They were so happy, I would walk my dog in the neighborhood and they would run out to greet her. Just really happy little girls," said Joanie Fauth, a neighbor.

"They were sweet, super sweet," Fitchett added.

The community is hosting a vigil Friday night for the girls and is turning to faith to help them get through the "difficult time."