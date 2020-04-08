'Every time it gets like this': Strong storms leave flooding in Lebanon County

"This is normal," said nearby resident Christopher Bush, who said he would like to see a change come to S. Lingle Avenue so it stops flooding.

The strong storms that doused the region with heavy rain Tuesday brought many land owners a much needed rainfall

But, it also brought flooding to many local roads.

Off the side of South Lingle in South Londonderry Township, the water climbed past the ankles for anyone walking nearby. For drivers, it also shut down the road, although many people decided to drive through the area anyway to get by.

"This is normal. Every time it gets like this," said Christopher Bank, who lives nearby and would like to see a fix come to the street.

"I don't know who we'd have to ask to get it fix or raise the road the road up or whatever. But, I feel that's what needs to be done," he said.

He added, "even if we get just a drizzle all the water runs through here."

The roadway lies just a short drive from Swatara Creek and from Hersheypark where rides were shutdown due to the storm on Tuesday.