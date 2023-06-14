Road paving project begins at Gettysburg National Military Park

Southern sections of the roads near the battlefield will be repaved, causing a few road closures.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Nearly 1 million people travel on the roads at Gettysburg National Military Park every year. So naturally, these roads receive major wear and tear.

On Tuesday, they started to get a massive facelift.

Gettysburg National Military Park is undergoing a four-month-long road paving project on roads that have reached the end of their life span. The project will focus on the southern part of the battlefield.

Employees at the park said the project will cause road closures that may temporarily prohibit guests from going into certain portions of the battlefield. However, some roads will have one lane open for traffic during construction.

This resurfacing project began back in 2015, after the park requested federal money from the National Park Service to repair the roads. It was finally approved in 2022.

Jason Martz, communications specialist at Gettysburg National Military Park, said the project could interrupt guests' visits at the battlefield. However, he said it shouldn't stop someone from coming to the park.

"We're always looking multiple years out, looking for the next project that needs to be addressed," said Martz. “Don't let this project stop you, because it's going to be, in some cases, a minor inconvenience. And in some cases, it's really not at all."

Crews said construction will be avoided during weekends and holidays. The project will also not interfere with the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg Commemoration from July 1 to 3.