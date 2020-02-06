Police investigating road rage incident on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County

The driver of the tractor trailer allegedly intentionally hit the rear of the victim's vehicle and threw an unknown object, causing damage.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.

On June 1 around 5:00 p.m., police responded to Interstate 81 Northbound in Susquehanna Township for a reported road rage incident.

Upon arrival, police say they found that the victim, who was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus X, was intentionally rear-ended by an orange tractor trailer driving on the highway.

That caused minor damage to the rear bumper of the Ford Taurus X, according to the police release.

Then, the driver of the tractor trailer allegedly threw an unknown object at the vehicle, causing minor damage to the driver's side rear corner.