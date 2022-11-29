Road rage incident in Enola ends with shots fired

A road rage incident in Cumberland County on Nov. 29 ended with shots fired into someone’s car.

ENOLA, Pa. — The driver of a black SUV fired several shots at another car at the intersection of E. Penn Dr. and Magaro Rd. in East Pennsboro Twp. around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to police.

The incident of road rage happened after the victim was driving home from work and turned onto the road behind the SUV. The incident is still under investigation, according to police.

Road rage, though, is regrettably common, according to officials.

“We actually do get a lot of calls coming in to us about aggressive drivers,” said Lt. Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Oftentimes what we see is aggressive driving leads to these road rage incidents.”

A lot of aggressive driving tactics, like speeding, tailing or cutting someone off, happen simply because drivers are in a hurry. But it can come off as bad road etiquette.

“One driver perceives a slight in a road rage situation, they kind of take turns upping the ante and before you know it, it's leading to someone pulling a gun or some other sort of physical altercation,” said Lt. Reed.

There are some tips to prevent that from happening.

“One of the main things is if people are driving aggressively around you is to not engage with them,” said David Thompson of PennDOT. “Get out of their way, let them go on their merry way and not do anything that might escalate that situation into full-blown road rage.”

If you’re the one with road rage, it’s important to remember that no amount of frustration is worth your safety and that of other drivers on the road.