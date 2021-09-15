Rite Aid moving its headquarters out of Central Pennsylvania

Rite Aid is moving its headquarters out of Camp Hill and is transitioning to a mostly remote working model for its corporate associates.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 2021.

The drug store giant is transitioning to a "remote-first work approach for corporate associates, supported by a network of collaboration centers throughout the company’s geographic footprint," and will be moving its official headquarters to a Philadelphia space specifically designed for in-person collaboration and company gatherings, instead of office spaces.

Additionally, regional collaboration centers across the United States will also serve as meeting places for training, development, and more.

The headquarters will be opened in Philadelphia's Navy Yard district, an area that the city has been building up rapidly in recent years.

According to the company, Rite Aid's corporate associates had a large hand in campaigning and creating the new workplace model. These associates "have been successfully working remotely since the early days of the pandemic," also according to the press release.

An internal survey found that a vast majority of these associates preferred working from home and found themselves to be more productive in their work.