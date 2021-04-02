Rite Aid adds 317 new free COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey

The new sites, which open Friday, bring the total number of testing sites Rite Aid has operating to 777 across 16 states, the company said.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Rite Aid announced Thursday that it is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 317 additional drive-through testing site locations opening across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The new sites will open on Friday, through Rite Aid's partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the company said.

The new sites will use PCR, a simple self-swab nasal test overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, the company said. Each site will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is only available through the pharmacy's drive-through windows to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store, Rite Aid said.

Rite Aid's COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Customers are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.

Rite Aid is now operating 777 testing sites across 16 states, the company said. A complete list of Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing sites can also be found here.

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.