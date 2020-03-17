Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard postpones first day of Spring free ice giveaway

The annual giveaway on the first day of spring has postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate First Day of Spring. Every March, Rita's First Day of Spring Free Ice Giveaway brings together thousands of guests for one-of-a-kind treats and a free Italian Ice. It's our favorite day of the year, and one that has become a treasured tradition. However, the health of our community and guests is our highest priority, so we are postponing this celebration as a precautionary move.