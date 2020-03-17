x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard postpones first day of Spring free ice giveaway

The annual giveaway on the first day of spring has postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Free Rita`s Day for first day of Spring

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has postponed its first day of Spring free ice giveaway.

The company announced the move on its Facebook page:
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) an... d the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita's is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate First Day of Spring. Every March, Rita's First Day of Spring Free Ice Giveaway brings together thousands of guests for one-of-a-kind treats and a free Italian Ice.
Facebook

It reads:

In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate First Day of Spring. Every March, Rita's First Day of Spring Free Ice Giveaway brings together thousands of guests for one-of-a-kind treats and a free Italian Ice. It's our favorite day of the year, and one that has become a treasured tradition. However, the health of our community and guests is our highest priority, so we are postponing this celebration as a precautionary move.

Right now our doors are still open and we'd love nothing more than to be the pick-me-up that brightens your day and serve up treats that put a smile on your face. We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for our guests and team members. Please check with your local Rita's for daily operating hours as it may vary by community.

RELATED: Annie Bailey's Irish Public House in Lancaster cancels St. Patrick's Day celebration

RELATED: Gov. Tom Wolf orders all non-essential stores across the state to close as part of COVID-19 mitigation effort