Rita's is offering free ice for their First Day of Spring celebration

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering free ice on March 20.

YORK, Pa. — You can't talk about the first day of spring without talking about Italian ice.

Luckily, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is welcoming springtime with free ice for all customers on Monday, March 20.

It will mark 31 years Rita's has been celebrating the first day of spring with this delicious giveaway. This year, they released a brand-new flavor, Gummy Bear, to be featured in this season's lineup.

Rita's said they expect to hand out more than 1 million cups of Italian ice from their nearly 600 locations on Monday.

“We’re excited to continue our beloved Italian Ice giveaway tradition on the First Day of Spring as we take pride in lifting the spirits of many of our fans across the country as spring means warmer weather is on its way,” said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “We hope to see everyone enjoying their free ice at Rita’s on March 20, and encourage entering to win free ice for a year on the Rita’s app.”

Monday is the last day to enter into a sweepstakes for a chance to win free ice for a year. All you have to do is enter the promo code "SPRING23" in the Rita's app.