Rising COVID-19 cases could jeopardize schools reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rising COVID-19 cases could impact in-class learning this school year. However, the Department of Health is remaining optimistic.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says, COVID-19 cases are tied to schools reopening. She stresses the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent hand washing to cut down on the state's COVID-19 cases.

"We're going to stay positive and optimistic that there will be in-person school when school open in august and we'll be working toward that," said Dr. Levine. "It is critical to drive the case counts down now in order for schools to reopen. If we don't do that now, we put that in jeopardy."