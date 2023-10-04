Ripken Baseball Clinic slides into York on Monday

Around 200 youth baseball players will learn the fundamentals of hitting, fielding and throwing from the Ripken Baseball Foundation.

In partnership with the Sheetz Community Baseball Clinic, the Ripken Baseball Foundation will host a baseball clinic to teach the next generation of players infield, outfield, hitting and throwing fundamentals in a fun baseball environment.