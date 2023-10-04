x
Ripken Baseball Clinic slides into York on Monday

Around 200 youth baseball players will learn the fundamentals of hitting, fielding and throwing from the Ripken Baseball Foundation.

YORK, Pa. — Around 200 youth baseball players will have a chance to learn baseball fundamentals from Ripken Baseball instructors in York on Monday.

In partnership with the Sheetz Community Baseball Clinic, the Ripken Baseball Foundation will host a baseball clinic to teach the next generation of players infield, outfield, hitting and throwing fundamentals in a fun baseball environment.

The Ripken Baseball Foundation makes multiple trips around the country to teach the game of baseball. They will be at Memorial Park in York on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

