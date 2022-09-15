Accused Capitol rioter Riley Williams granted 2nd trip to the Renaissance Faire

According to Williams' attorney, she will be allowed to attend the event on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Riley Williams, the Harrisburg woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 riot, is going to the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time despite being on house arrest, court documents show.

According to Williams' attorney, she will be allowed to attend the event on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; federal prosecutors agreed to the terms of her attending.

As noted above, this is the second trip to the annual Renaissance Faire for the alleged Capitol rioter. She was previously allowed to attend the event last month.

Williams, 25, was charged in January with entering the U.S. Capitol as part of the riot and, once inside, stealing a laptop belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Williams is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, theft of government property, entering and remaining inside a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building for her alleged conduct on Jan. 6.