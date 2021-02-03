'Right to Refuse' vaccination or invasive medical testing bill being considered by lawmakers

The bill has 13 cosponsors. It also has some critics, including the PA Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of PA.

A proposed Pennsylvania House Bill would grant employees the 'Right to Refuse' vaccination or "invasive medical testing" required by an employer.

Representative Russ Diamond (R) of Lebanon County created House Bill 262 or the 'Right to Refuse Act'.

If the bill is passed, an employee could also sue their employer for reinstatement, triple the amount of lost wages, reasonable attorney fees, and any other relief the court deems appropriate if the employee suffers discrimination or retaliation from the employer for refusing an "invasive medical test or vaccination," or for informing other employees about the provisions of the Act.

Rep. Diamond says exceptions would be retained for some specific medical testing that is required by state or federal law, testing for illegal use of drugs (except marijuana), and testing that is necessary to comply with federal OSHA requirements.

"There is a big concern among the public about this vaccine itself," said Rep. Diamond during a hearing on the bill. "This uses mRNA technology and, quite frankly, a lot of people are very leery of that."

During a Labor and Industry hearing on the bill last Thursday, critics say the proposed legislation is dangerous and could create problems for employers who are already in hot water because of the pandemic.

"Employers have experienced enormous challenges over the last year," said Alex Halper, director of Government Affairs for the PA Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "Those who have made it this far are... many are still struggling and may see vaccinations as the key to to turning the corner."

Halper is one of the people who testified against the bill.

"Under new federal guidelines, they [employers] have the ability to implement vaccine requirements, and we don't believe that right should be taken away by the government," explained Halper.

If passed, employers such as healthcare facilities or nursing homes would not be able to require vaccination.

"Or any any vaccination, including a flu shot which has been longstanding policy," added Halper. "They would be prohibited from requiring their workforce to get tested for COVID-19 or for other conditions. It may even prevent an employer from implementing things like a incentive program to get get vaccinated."

The bill prohibits retaliation against an employee who refuses a vaccination. Halper believes that could be a slippery slope.

"That can be very broadly interpreted so if you're, for example, allowing employees to qualify for additional days off or qualify for a bonus or any kind of of an incentive, I think that could very easily be construed as discriminating or retaliating so to speak against an employee who chooses not to get vaccinated," stated Halper.

Other critics of the bill say it would lead to additional costs for companies as well as serious health concerns during a global pandemic.

The bill is still up for discussion. Lawmakers indicated there would be additional talks on it during the Spring session.