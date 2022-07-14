Richard Mendez sworn in as Lancaster City's first Hispanic chief of police

Chief Mendez had been serving as Interim Police Chief since May.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Richard Mendez was sworn in as Lancaster’s next police chief by the Lancaster City Council on July 12, according to a press release.

Mendez had been serving as Interim Police Chief since May. He is Lancaster's first Hispanic chief of police, and is a lifelong resident of the city.

Mendez is also a JP McCaskey graduate and a 22-year veteran of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

He has served as a patrol officer, a member of the K-9 unit, an officer assigned to the Selective Enforcement Unit, a member of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, a platoon leader, and most recently, captain of patrol, the largest division of the Bureau, also according to the release.