Good Karma Garage celebrates opening of new Harrisburg location

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams was on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at the garage's new location on Division Street in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Good Karma Garage now has a new location to help even more Pennsylvanians!

Jeff Case was last year's local Jefferson Award winner for his work. He started the Good Karma Garage out of a friend's garage, helping people who were struggling financially fix their cars, completely free of charge.

“Every person I’ve helped has been deserving and inspiring,” said Case, a Coast Guard veteran. “This is not something we do for recognition, but just to help others.”

In just it's first year, Case helped more than 80 families in central Pennsylvania, saving them $30,000 in labor. He says the new location will help them serve even more.

"Once we're certified to do inspections here, I will save four hours per car with what we were doing in the old facility," he said.

Good Karma’s average customer requires $315 worth of parts to get their vehicle inspection-ready. Labor is completed by volunteer technicians who graciously donate their time.

Donations allow them to provide automotive repair services at no cost to the recipients. 100% of all donations go directly to supporting their Working Class Hero Fund. All donations are tax deductible.

Good Karma Garage has helped cancer patients, homeless veterans, women in abusive situations and many other people that desperately needed a vehicle.

This move will help Good Karma Garage provide commercial services, earning income towards the goal of becoming a self-supporting non-profit organization.

FOX43's General Manager Chris Topf presented the organization with a $5,000 check on Thursday at the grand opening of their new location at 610 Division St. in Harrisburg. The grant money comes from the TEGNA foundation, which supports non-profit organizations that serve our communities.

To donate to the Good Karma Garage, click here.